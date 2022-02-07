Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.45.

Several research firms have commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Stantec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37. Stantec has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

