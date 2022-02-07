Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Stantec worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

