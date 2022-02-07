Status Market Capitalization Tops $233.41 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $233.41 million and approximately $231.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

