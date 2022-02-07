Stealth Price Reaches $0.0692 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015343 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

