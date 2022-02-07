Steem Dollars Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00011169 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002238 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,504,696 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

