Stellar Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Stellar has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $630.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00135376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00189135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,231 coins and its circulating supply is 24,879,671,951 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.