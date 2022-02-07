Step Finance (STEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,176.32

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $913,176.32 and $5.74 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.