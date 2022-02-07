Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 14390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$79.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.06.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Stories

