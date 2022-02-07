Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 14390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$79.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.06.
About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)
