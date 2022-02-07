stETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.47 or 0.07144111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.89 or 1.00006749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

