Stipend Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $290,518.36 and approximately $23.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,159.60 or 0.99659689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00265503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00161462 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00336124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,008,806 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.