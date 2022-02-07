Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 7th (ABB, BERY, BP, BSMX, CFR, CHGG, CMI, CPT, CSUAY, CSWC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 7th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is engaged in production and sales of coal, railway and port transportation of coal-related materials along with power generation and sales. It operates coal mines, railway network and seaports that are mainly used to transport its coal sales. The Company sells coal primarily to power plants and metallurgical producers. In addition, the company generates and sells coal-based power to provincial/regional electric grid companies. It operates a number of railways including Shenshuo-Shuohuang Railway, Huanghua Port, and Shenhua Tianjin Coal Berth. Moreover, China Shenhua also processes large-scale clean power business on a fast growing basis, which complements the Company’s coal business. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

