Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (APTS, AUDC, AVNW, BAESY, BBU, BLZE, BOLT, BRDS, BRFS, BV)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, February 7th:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

