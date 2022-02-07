Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 7th (BDX, CHS, CRARY, CRK, CTVA, CUZ, CX, DEN, DRD, EGHT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 7th:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

