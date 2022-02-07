Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

