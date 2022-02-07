StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$408,688.28 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 64,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,408.16.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 17,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$115,429.94.

On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04.

On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,751.14.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,416.00.

CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

