Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 27,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,209,000 after purchasing an additional 528,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $483.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

