Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Timken by 9.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.