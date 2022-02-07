Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $502.06 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

