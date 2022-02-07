Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McAfee by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McAfee in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McAfee by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

