Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,190 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

EMR opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

