Strike (STRK) Price Up 39% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Strike has a market capitalization of $120.52 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.76 or 0.00087839 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,307 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

