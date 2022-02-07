Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $565.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.82.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.