SUKU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.60 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and $13.60 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108410 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

