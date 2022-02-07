Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.75

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $787.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Sumco Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

