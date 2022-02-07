Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 711,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 162,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $5,091,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

