Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 248,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,930,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
