Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 248,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,930,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Sundial Growers by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

