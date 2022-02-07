Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 4,271 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $387,335.00.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,462,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.