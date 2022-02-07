SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 47% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $383.97 million and approximately $89.31 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007032 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.