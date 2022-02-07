SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,779 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.85% of SuRo Capital worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSSS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

In related news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

