Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

