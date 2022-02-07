Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.760-$2.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.36 billion-$30.36 billion.

Shares of SZKMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.79. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.78. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

