SVB Leerink Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $101.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,612,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.