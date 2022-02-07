SVB Leerink Weighs in on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

BDX stock opened at $268.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $272.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.