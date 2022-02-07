Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $163.86 million. Switch posted sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 160,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Switch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 467.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

