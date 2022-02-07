SYNC Network Trading Up 34.1% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $7,347.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00262639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,761,444 coins and its circulating supply is 123,854,060 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.