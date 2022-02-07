Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.73 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.