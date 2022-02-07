Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.73 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
