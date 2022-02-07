Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $560.19 million and $31.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00299783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,955,616 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

