Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

