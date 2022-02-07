Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

