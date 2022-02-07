Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.56 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.38.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

