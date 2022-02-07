Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.56 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,982. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

