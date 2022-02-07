Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $808-858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.68 million.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.10. 3,259,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,982. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.38.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

