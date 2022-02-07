Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,119 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 392,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $1,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.42.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

