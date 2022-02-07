Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.11

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 51890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

