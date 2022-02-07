Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock worth $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.