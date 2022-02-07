TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 11428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.90.
TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
