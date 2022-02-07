TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.40

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 11428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

