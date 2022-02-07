TD Securities Analysts Give Extendicare (TSE:EXE) a C$8.00 Price Target

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) has been given a C$8.00 price objective by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

EXE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.58. 226,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,067. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$678.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

