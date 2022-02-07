TD Securities Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$18.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

