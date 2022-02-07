TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 9.7%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

