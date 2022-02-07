Teck Resources Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

